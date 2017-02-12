the thoughts of sidewalks

~ briannadawn

older paths hide a wisdom –
under their wrinkles and cracked
complexions, they’ve seen
the worries and grief of people
aware of the anxious steps they
take or do not take,
who have dreamed and walked
here and there, trying their best
to make new paths all on their own
thousands of footsteps of wanderers
and wonderers have worn down
the bones of the wise ones who lead
us everywhere, but we see them
just as concrete or stone
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: aware

