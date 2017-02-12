the thoughts of sidewalks

older paths hide a wisdom –

under their wrinkles and cracked

complexions, they’ve seen

the worries and grief of people

aware of the anxious steps they

take or do not take,

who have dreamed and walked

here and there, trying their best

to make new paths all on their own

thousands of footsteps of wanderers

and wonderers have worn down

the bones of the wise ones who lead

us everywhere, but we see them

just as concrete or stone

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: aware

