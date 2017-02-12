time, Time, and weights

sometimes in the dark

i imagine us

all, like a table of elements

nothing but numbers moving

in the shadows between time

as we know it, and another

sort of Time – some call it science, others – divine,

we have a physical weight,

the weight of our minds on our shoulders

the weight of the world,

and that of our consciences …

and if you think about it,

we contain the weight of everything,

crushing us always, because

the balance is the fine line,

that separates our understanding of time

from the other sort of Time

