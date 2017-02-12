time, Time, and weights

~ briannadawn

sometimes in the dark
i imagine us
all, like a table of elements
nothing but numbers moving
in the shadows between time
as we know it, and another
sort of Time – some call it science, others – divine,
we have a physical weight,
the weight of our minds on our shoulders
the weight of the world,
and that of our consciences …
and if you think about it,
we contain the weight of everything,
crushing us always, because
the balance is the fine line,
that separates our understanding of time
from the other sort of Time

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s