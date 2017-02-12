sometimes in the dark
i imagine us
all, like a table of elements
nothing but numbers moving
in the shadows between time
as we know it, and another
sort of Time – some call it science, others – divine,
we have a physical weight,
the weight of our minds on our shoulders
the weight of the world,
and that of our consciences …
and if you think about it,
we contain the weight of everything,
crushing us always, because
the balance is the fine line,
that separates our understanding of time
from the other sort of Time
time, Time, and weights
sometimes in the dark