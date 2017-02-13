cold shoulders

~ briannadawn

i drink my coffee
lukewarm, my tongue shy to the
touch of sharp, hot caffeine
burning against my throat
my fingertips cold against the keyboard,
trying to warm up some words
so that they won’t receive any cold shoulders,
will be listened to and heard
____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: lukewarm 

