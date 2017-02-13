i drink my coffee
lukewarm, my tongue shy to the
touch of sharp, hot caffeine
burning against my throat
my fingertips cold against the keyboard,
trying to warm up some words
so that they won’t receive any cold shoulders,
will be listened to and heard
____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: lukewarm
cold shoulders
i drink my coffee
7 thoughts on “cold shoulders”
I love your poems….. This one especially reminds me of the so-called best friends that one has, ones that forget you and get on with their life!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aw, thank you so much for reading and commenting. Yes, this is playing on how fickle emotions and words can be … they can run hot, cold, etc.
LikeLike
I like the description. Vivid 👌🏿
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike
Writing about writing – one of the ultimate leitmotifs of a poem. Fab
LikeLike
nice piece….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person