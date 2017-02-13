my seriousness
stares me too hard in the face
clenching its jawline
as i contemplate
wiping away the forced grin
in the mirror,
the lights in the bathroom ate
the joy out of the air, rubbing
my complexion pallid
and washed out, white like a sink
i think about the clouds
dragging themselves, expanding
across the universe, then
washed out, down a black hole,
interesting to know – dust to dust,
all meets that sinking feeling,
same fate, just
different drains
___
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: seriousness
3 thoughts on “drains”
Great !
Thanks! 🙂
nice….just different drains….same fate…
