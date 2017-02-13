my seriousness

stares me too hard in the face

clenching its jawline

as i contemplate

wiping away the forced grin

in the mirror,

the lights in the bathroom ate

the joy out of the air, rubbing

my complexion pallid

and washed out, white like a sink

i think about the clouds

dragging themselves, expanding

across the universe, then

washed out, down a black hole,

interesting to know – dust to dust,

all meets that sinking feeling,

same fate, just

different drains

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: seriousness