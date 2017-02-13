Tiny Brave Fawns, Adventurous Artistic Pursuits, & Gratitude

Something I’ve learned, relearned, and have taken to heart this year:

When it comes to art, always strive to be brave enough to share it.

Whether it’s writing, art, music, … photography just share it.

It may be something you are proud of – or something that makes you cringe, maybe even something that you think is complete crap by your own standards – just share it anyway.

Throw it out in the universe. Some of the poems I’ve written that I haven’t been that proud of or didn’t spend much time on end up being the works that people respond most to … showing time and time again that people see things differently.

Where I see flaws and tackiness, someone else may see perfection and loveliness. In the end, it all cancels out and just becomes one more tiny way of connecting with others, stringing together words people can use to grasp at meanings and emotions that are difficult to articulate in life.

I’d really like to thank WordPress Discover for featuring my poem “emotions – silencing;” in their Editors’ Picks selection. This year I made the commitment to participate in all writing prompts and challenges to discipline and improve my skills with writing poetry and anything artistic. So far I have been able to keep true to this commitment. Some days my writing is on fire, other days … I struggle to even get anything out there – but I’m grateful that you have shared this poem so that I have the chance to meet through my art other people who may relate to whatever I share.

To all of my new followers, thank you for joining the adventurous tiny artistic pursuits of Tiny Fawns!

-Brianna Dawn, aka Tiny Fawns