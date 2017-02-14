if a child created the universe

i need some clay to whip up

a Sun, planets, and moon

but if I don’t have that i’ll

just make them with my fork

and mashed potatoes

he watched the reds and oranges

bleed across the floor tiles of

the cosmic room like finger paint

i’ll make volcanoes from play-doh

the lava tabasco sauce

sugar will be the snow

soda pop will be the ocean

and i’ll grow some vegetables from jelly beans

and on the seventh day,

he poured a bowl of cereal and

filled it with a carton of the milky-way,

and tried to eat it without a spoon

while watching Sunday cartoons all day