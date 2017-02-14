if a child created the universe

~ briannadawn

i need some clay to whip up
a Sun, planets, and moon

but if I don’t have that i’ll
just make them with my fork
and mashed potatoes

he watched the reds and oranges
bleed across the floor tiles of
the cosmic room like finger paint

i’ll make volcanoes from play-doh
the lava tabasco sauce
sugar will be the snow
soda pop will be the ocean
and i’ll grow some vegetables from jelly beans

and on the seventh day,

he poured a bowl of cereal and
filled it with a carton of the milky-way,
and tried to eat it without a spoon
while watching Sunday cartoons all day

