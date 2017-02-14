i need some clay to whip up
a Sun, planets, and moon
but if I don’t have that i’ll
just make them with my fork
and mashed potatoes
he watched the reds and oranges
bleed across the floor tiles of
the cosmic room like finger paint
i’ll make volcanoes from play-doh
the lava tabasco sauce
sugar will be the snow
soda pop will be the ocean
and i’ll grow some vegetables from jelly beans
and on the seventh day,
he poured a bowl of cereal and
filled it with a carton of the milky-way,
and tried to eat it without a spoon
while watching Sunday cartoons all day
5 thoughts on “if a child created the universe”
love it 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
that’s really good, I like the analogy. its playful yet meaningful, a nice new spin to the earths beginning
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! 🙂
LikeLike