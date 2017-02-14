Nightingales carry
A solitary man’s dreams
Between the fine lines
of seams stitching together
heads of trees and sunrises
____
from The Duckling Dialogues by Tiny Fawns
2 thoughts on “The Duckling Dialogues – N”
All the bird’s chirping and cuckooing is the sound of the soul.It does not expect anything in reward nor an audience to give ovation.It is the celebration of very existence at the present moment.So, the real poetry is that very expression.To intellectually to analyse it is futile attempt.Words are just an excuse!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you
LikeLiked by 1 person