If Time checked in on

me half as much as I

watched the whiskers grow by

the seconds and minutes on his face,

I’d expect, perhaps, he’ll confess playing

the role of a prankster, too –

Making others feel robbed of an hour, or two

from their night, pushing them into workday hours

the day lengthens, dragging out, it grows and grows

without any overtime,

5 0’clock shadows

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: expectation