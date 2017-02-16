… the smallest of sounds isn’t
the meek calling of a mouse
portraying Nicholas Cage in an
action adventure epic, to
pillage and plunder traps for cheddar
… nor is the quietest sound
the sigh of a heart, ripped
apart when reading a heartbreaking
mind-crushing letter
… neither is it the flutter of
a Monarch’s wings on the breeze
on the final day of its life
… it’s none of these things.
but the sting of a tear,
which never came out of the caves
of one’s eyes, on guard from
uncontrollable fears that bring
even the strongest to their knees
____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: sound