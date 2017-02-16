… the smallest of sounds isn’t

the meek calling of a mouse

portraying Nicholas Cage in an

action adventure epic, to

pillage and plunder traps for cheddar

… nor is the quietest sound

the sigh of a heart, ripped

apart when reading a heartbreaking

mind-crushing letter

… neither is it the flutter of

a Monarch’s wings on the breeze

on the final day of its life

… it’s none of these things.

but the sting of a tear,

which never came out of the caves

of one’s eyes, on guard from

uncontrollable fears that bring

even the strongest to their knees

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: sound