unheard aching –

~ briannadawn

sometimes a headache
is caused not by the sharpened claws
of an overthinking mind,

but of emotions that a heart turned
to stone has left behind –

which is why in overwhelming,
lonely, and often depressing times,

we struggle to balance
the fine lines of our hearts and minds

tears sting, love burns,
shoulders grow cold –
all are symptoms of the fever
when both hearts and minds
are arguing for their voice to be heard,
yet they are boxed in together,
silent, lips unmoving, unheard,
remaining untold

