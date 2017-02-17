unheard aching

sometimes a headache

is caused not by the sharpened claws

of an overthinking mind,

but of emotions that a heart turned

to stone has left behind –

which is why in overwhelming,

lonely, and often depressing times,

we struggle to balance

the fine lines of our hearts and minds

tears sting, love burns,

shoulders grow cold –

all are symptoms of the fever

when both hearts and minds

are arguing for their voice to be heard,

yet they are boxed in together,

silent, lips unmoving, unheard,

remaining untold