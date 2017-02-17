wishing wells

~ briannadawn

squatting,
that refined posture

of a man curled and broken –
no negatives or positives
in his name,

we can escape
into pill bottles, tiny wishing wells
that numb our pain,

yet a homeless man
learns a life ouside of it all,
standing within the rain –

we try to fix what we have torn,
we have sworn to help others –

yet those on sidewalks
are worn out, forgotten about –
lost mothers and brothers

____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: squat

2 thoughts on “wishing wells

  1. I am in love with your poetry and it sucks for me that my Internet is messing up all my attempts to like your posts.

    “we try to fix what we have torn,
    we have sworn to help others –

    yet those on sidewalks
    are worn out, forgotten about –
    lost mothers and brothers”

    ___
    Brilliantly put !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s