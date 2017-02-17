squatting,

that refined posture

of a man curled and broken –

no negatives or positives

in his name,

we can escape

into pill bottles, tiny wishing wells

that numb our pain,

yet a homeless man

learns a life ouside of it all,

standing within the rain –

we try to fix what we have torn,

we have sworn to help others –

yet those on sidewalks

are worn out, forgotten about –

lost mothers and brothers

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: squat