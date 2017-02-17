squatting,
that refined posture
of a man curled and broken –
no negatives or positives
in his name,
we can escape
into pill bottles, tiny wishing wells
that numb our pain,
yet a homeless man
learns a life ouside of it all,
standing within the rain –
we try to fix what we have torn,
we have sworn to help others –
yet those on sidewalks
are worn out, forgotten about –
lost mothers and brothers
____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: squat
2 thoughts on “wishing wells”
I am in love with your poetry and it sucks for me that my Internet is messing up all my attempts to like your posts.
___
Brilliantly put !
Thank you! And ahhhhh internet problems can be the worst sometimes!
