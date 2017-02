words painted across someone’s back

stacking up a tower of bottles

someone unknowingly having to drink a poison

you brewed to lure others

into your bar of lies, don’t bother feigning surprise

they can see you’ve spilled that juicy gossip

with that tacky, justified side glance of your eyes

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: juicy

