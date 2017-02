windows whimpered against

the wind, which was cold from

the lick of winter’s tongue –

and in the morning the ice hung,

a thin paper cloud across the glass face

the sunlight grew and began to lace

and blend into the cloud,

creating a shroud of spicy hues,

marbles of water slipped and jumped –

bumping into the ledge,

puddles of dew on the sill

