how is it that illness can break the binding

that holds us together, tethering together

straps of negativity that slap us in the face

then trap us in the core of a stream of thoughts

and memories drudged up from the past

we believed we had fought off and let go of with

forgiveness,

when we are sick, we aren’t lenient with ourselves

stretched across a bed under puffy blankets

becomes more like an existential hell and we

fabricate elaborate dystopian views of our

personal tiny historical timelines

we question every tiny path we walk, think of walking

or have walked when on any other day

we would have been fine and wouldn’t have

given it a second glance

when we are at our worst, we aren’t compassionate with

second, third, or even an eightieth chance

to rework ourselves, instead we stumble

through our libraries scouring our mind for the worst

memories we had shelved behind all of the rest

the best takes the back burner as we

draw ourselves near a flame

hurting ourselves with all of the pain

we had coped with in the past