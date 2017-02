jumping into my thoughts

the ripples of my mind

slipped against and wrinkled with those

of the river, blurring –

slithering like snakes

in the night –

what a sight! the wine said

from behind his glasses – my eyes

squinted,

trying to count the outlines

of the waves, untangle them

from the knuckles of shadows

punching at the surface,

leaving it a deep bruised brown

in the moonlight

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: blur