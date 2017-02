sometimes i feel like

my mind is made of a soup

tucked inside the bowl

of my head, and

sometimes i feel like

my eyes are buttons

hanging off a suit

by tiny threads,

not seeing, thinking,

or presenting myself in the way

i’d assume you’d expect

me to, yet

sometimes i feel like

after all of the books i’ve read —

if i settled for less than soup and buttons

i might as well be dead