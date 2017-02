i wonder if from afar

inhabitants of other stars

and planets sit on hills

waiting for their night skies

to fall, shadows growing longer

against their heels –

do they think of us as dust

in the night sky?

do they even wonder about us at all?

how do they feel

as they trace lines with their fingers

between the glittering stars?

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: glitter

