by

fool’s gold and lies – ode to that crap job everyone has at some point in their lives

we all hurt as we
put on that pasty white shirt
or button-down blouse that
arouses a bitter taste in the mouth –
that kind of tastes like a toothpaste version of
the last anxious thoughts at 2:40 am combined with
not wanting to let go of the weekend …
half asleep, raking limbs across the pavement
brains feeling like gum stuck to the ground …
clocking in for the shift – letting our minds
drift afloat on gritty coffee, only time
seems to lift our spirits yet sift out
that gold gleam from our eyes,
i was told this would have been the
opportunity of a life time
yet it was just fool’s gold and lies!

2 thoughts on “fool’s gold and lies – ode to that crap job everyone has at some point in their lives

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s