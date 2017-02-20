fool’s gold and lies – ode to that crap job everyone has at some point in their lives

we all hurt as we

put on that pasty white shirt

or button-down blouse that

arouses a bitter taste in the mouth –

that kind of tastes like a toothpaste version of

the last anxious thoughts at 2:40 am combined with

not wanting to let go of the weekend …

half asleep, raking limbs across the pavement

brains feeling like gum stuck to the ground …

clocking in for the shift – letting our minds

drift afloat on gritty coffee, only time

seems to lift our spirits yet sift out

that gold gleam from our eyes,

i was told this would have been the

opportunity of a life time

yet it was just fool’s gold and lies!

