we all hurt as we
put on that pasty white shirt
or button-down blouse that
arouses a bitter taste in the mouth –
that kind of tastes like a toothpaste version of
the last anxious thoughts at 2:40 am combined with
not wanting to let go of the weekend …
half asleep, raking limbs across the pavement
brains feeling like gum stuck to the ground …
clocking in for the shift – letting our minds
drift afloat on gritty coffee, only time
seems to lift our spirits yet sift out
that gold gleam from our eyes,
i was told this would have been the
opportunity of a life time
yet it was just fool’s gold and lies!
fool’s gold and lies – ode to that crap job everyone has at some point in their lives
Monday mourning…
So true! Haha
