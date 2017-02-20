grenades and nicotine

at any moment i could

go off

pull the pen let it

cough out some words i would

say if i weren’t afraid of muttering

them too loudly,

sometimes my whispering feels like shouting

you ask me to say it again

you didn’t catch it –

things in my mind land mines

step on the words wrong

at any moment we could

fall apart, not able to put

everything back where it belongs

so we’ll just smoke it up

let it out in the breeze

watch the knees of the smoke

curl and fade into the trees

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...