at any moment i could
go off
pull the pen let it
cough out some words i would
say if i weren’t afraid of muttering
them too loudly,
sometimes my whispering feels like shouting
you ask me to say it again
you didn’t catch it –
things in my mind land mines
step on the words wrong
at any moment we could
fall apart, not able to put
everything back where it belongs
so we’ll just smoke it up
let it out in the breeze
watch the knees of the smoke
curl and fade into the trees
grenades and nicotine
at any moment i could