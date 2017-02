don’t break yourself

for things that won’t bend

don’t forsake yourself

for those who won’t mend

the hems and zippers of the suits

that slide off of their lips,

don’t let them

slip their dress code on you

while you sleep –

know yourself well, dive deep

but don’t struggle to live

neck-deep in others’ troubles

and concerns,

or even as the

waves roll in, you’ll still feel

the burn of the flames take toll,

cackling at the heels of your feet

hardly glancing at the pain

you buttoned up into your soul