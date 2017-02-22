i wonder if the threads of your
voice could stitch up the wounds
of the dead air between us –
if we cared a little more for
that distance between our shadows
we wouldn’t have just let our regrets
stretch so long in front of us –
on those old roads,
washed in a thinning
sunset gold, reminding me of
the orange rust sticking to
my cast iron heart – must burn it up
and throw it out in order to restart
dead air threads
