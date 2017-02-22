dead air threads

i wonder if the threads of your

voice could stitch up the wounds

of the dead air between us –

if we cared a little more for

that distance between our shadows

we wouldn’t have just let our regrets

stretch so long in front of us –

on those old roads,

washed in a thinning

sunset gold, reminding me of

the orange rust sticking to

my cast iron heart – must burn it up

and throw it out in order to restart

