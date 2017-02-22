by

where does existence go?

it’s when we are older
that we realize the value of a tree house
with passwords and hidden tin boxes of cookies and chips
when work, money and life slips us the finger –
hacking our life accounts and pulling it apart and into shreds
our heads become our only hideout, quite sad –
instead of filled with dreams now filled with lead and ink
we’ve gone mad with
the things we believe we should think because of
societal status quo
when in reality who really knows
where it all goes, where is everything‘s hideout?
the one we all know is out there but know nothing about?

___
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: hideout

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s