where does existence go?

it’s when we are older

that we realize the value of a tree house

with passwords and hidden tin boxes of cookies and chips

when work, money and life slips us the finger –

hacking our life accounts and pulling it apart and into shreds

our heads become our only hideout, quite sad –

instead of filled with dreams now filled with lead and ink

we’ve gone mad with

the things we believe we should think because of

societal status quo

when in reality who really knows

where it all goes, where is everything‘s hideout?

the one we all know is out there but know nothing about?

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: hideout