i had a western style showdown

with the moon, across town

he swung open the saloon doors

poured out some moonshine,

i watched it roll across the floor

before taking the shot glass

filling it up with stars from

the celestial mason jar, picking

them out from the tar-colored

sky – your polluted clouds smell

of cigarette ash, the moon drawled

then left, riding the shadows of the sun

into the sunrise

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...