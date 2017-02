we have weapons floating in our skulls

some call them “brains”, and if we

take shots that miss the mark

people think we’ve gone “insane”

yet if we don’t even try at all –

to think for ourselves,

the pain we feel is all the same

as a knife impaled in the forehead

without gaining a thing –

simply hell for nothing –

trapped in an eggshell for a head

yet we all walk around life like

we’re “something”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...