guitar chords pluck

slivers of rhythmic motion,

rippling the air, revealing

vulnerable emotions

drawn tight, glinting in the light of the room

my mind is chaos, but your melody

brings me in tune, carefully crafting

melodies which twist and wring out

the demons of the past

trying to linger about

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: rhythmic

