rainbows are light

slurring their speech

as they reach and

stumble, pyramid climbing –

could you imagine Giza

made of glass, and how

colorful light’s soliloquies would be

as they pass through, taking

the air shafts, holding onto the

souls of kings, hoping they will

bring them across the universe

to stars that never die

so their words may stretch into light

years, inspiring wonder in curious eyes

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: slur

