passing nights;

sometimes when you look deep

to find an excuse or a reason

for the things you feel and do –

sometimes there simply isn’t one,

it’s simply just shadows moving, shifting

within you – and as they overlap

that darkness tugs and weighs down your heart

then when something from outside sparks a light

you feel you’re pulled apart – startled,

feeling something’s wrong – yet those shadows

belong to you, to help you to be strong

some grow longer and others vanish

with the passage of time – but nothing

reveals the sun of our souls like the nights

that have passed through our minds

