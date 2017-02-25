sometimes when you look deep
to find an excuse or a reason
for the things you feel and do –
sometimes there simply isn’t one,
it’s simply just shadows moving, shifting
within you – and as they overlap
that darkness tugs and weighs down your heart
then when something from outside sparks a light
you feel you’re pulled apart – startled,
feeling something’s wrong – yet those shadows
belong to you, to help you to be strong
some grow longer and others vanish
with the passage of time – but nothing
reveals the sun of our souls like the nights
that have passed through our minds
passing nights;
sometimes when you look deep