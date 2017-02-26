maybe those demons
that slip by the corners of our eyes
and slide their fingernails down the edge of our sighs
really just keep us awake, so that we’ll sing lullabies
hymns or prayers, light them up to warm up the air
so they may sleep – feeling safe in our wake
hoping we’ll keep them a little bit safe
before the night takes our eyes and shuts them close
and they have to continue growing the harvest of nightmares
that haunt both them and us, but maybe for a moment they
chose, to be the water on the petals instead of
the dying rose
comforting demons
maybe those demons
