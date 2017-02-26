comforting demons

maybe those demons

that slip by the corners of our eyes

and slide their fingernails down the edge of our sighs

really just keep us awake, so that we’ll sing lullabies

hymns or prayers, light them up to warm up the air

so they may sleep – feeling safe in our wake

hoping we’ll keep them a little bit safe

before the night takes our eyes and shuts them close

and they have to continue growing the harvest of nightmares

that haunt both them and us, but maybe for a moment they

chose, to be the water on the petals instead of

the dying rose

