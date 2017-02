when did an arid

complexion symbolize strength

when water and the

nourishment it brings carries

not an escape or an excuse

but the true release we need

to feed our souls and grow flowers

beyond the weeds that leave us

thirsty, disoriented, misguided

into wanting more by looking for

those things that bring a temporary

light to other’s eyes, but leaves

ours inked in eternal night

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: arid