from the cliff

artworks bleed, blending a

mold of painful truths the artist

hopes to mend, by holding the

lingering gaze of those walking within

the gallery – sending out a thousand

words, viewers departing with

one or two of them, wondering if their

understanding was close to the truth

or completely off, hanging by the limbs

from a tree or cliff, the artist had to climb

within their mind, in order to bravely

paint the piece so others may see something

the artist struggled within themselves

to find and to be heard

