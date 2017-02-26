by

from the cliff

artworks bleed, blending a
mold of painful truths the artist
hopes to mend, by holding the
lingering gaze of those walking within
the gallery – sending out a thousand
words, viewers departing with
one or two of them, wondering if their
understanding was close to the truth
or completely off, hanging by the limbs
from a tree or cliff, the artist had to climb
within their mind, in order to bravely
paint the piece so others may see something
the artist struggled within themselves
to find and to be heard

One thought on “from the cliff

