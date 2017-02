panties, moist, and wiggle

are but a few of the words in the English language

with punchable faces, they make me cringe

you might laugh at my offended face if

i hear these words slide out of someone’s jaws

jiggling like jello in the air around us

they sound like snot-levels of gross,

like someone coughing in your face, or

like stale milk on the tongue

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: jiggle