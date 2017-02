our hands and feet

are also paws

we are still animals

just woven into laws

weeds who move our world into fabricated minds

removing us from our hearts, once

unbridled emotionally raw –

instead of waiting for the world to thaw

we draw out plans to make Earth answer to our own terms

She refuses to bend –

we drown in Her waters and watch Her burn

Yet She always leans down to mend

