the center of me, i and i

sometimes i wish i could take anxiety,

fold it up and tuck it away … but it’s not like other

blankets that keep me warm on a cold day

it’s more like a quilt, stitched clumsily at the seams

where painful reality meets wistful dreams

that stream, pulse, move, prod

over and over in my mind …

sometimes i wish i could snap the blanket back

to give sunlight a chance to find a spot to sleep

where shadows used to keep me wrapped up, unseeing

in the shadows, that would grow and never let me

go, holding their grip, as the alarm clock

continues to bellow and glow that weak blood red

blinking tiny numbers against my face

reminding me i’m caught within the wheel of

time, a dead cog in a place i feel foreign to, i see my hands

but feel the existence is rubber, or floating air –

disconnecting, dissociating from the i within me

and the i, i project out there, that loses its sharpness

when people walk in between the light and the wall

where i try to share the parts of me i think are almost good

that are almost worth letting out there at all

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: center