i thought about it – soured

and then i placed it in a jar

let it ferment

took it out and ate it far after

it expired

some memories just don’t have

“good by this date” labels

sometimes just by looking at them

it’s hard to tell if they are good

for the heart’s consumption,

especially when they

shouldn’t even be

spooned out into bowls

at our dinner tables

