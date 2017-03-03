by

leaving it at the door

sometimes it feels like i looked under a rug
and drug out a lot of words you didn’t want to hear
you’d rather step all over them instead of
letting them be heard – yet to me it’s clear
those neglected words should be held a little more dear
you can’t continue to step all over them then
tell them in bold letters across their face, “welcome to our home”
when you refuse to let them near and leave them
outside in front of your door, letting them settle
under the porch boards and transform into fears

