leaving it at the door

sometimes it feels like i looked under a rug

and drug out a lot of words you didn’t want to hear

you’d rather step all over them instead of

letting them be heard – yet to me it’s clear

those neglected words should be held a little more dear

you can’t continue to step all over them then

tell them in bold letters across their face, “welcome to our home”

when you refuse to let them near and leave them

outside in front of your door, letting them settle

under the porch boards and transform into fears

