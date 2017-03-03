of metals, wires, and dirt

one day we won’t feel desire

because we’ll be made of metal and wires

then we will no longer tire

of our hearts sinking in a blushing fire

tangling us in briars of shitty prose

to make us liars – yes we’re much “higher”

than the lowly dirt from which all grows

and within which all returns and goes

one day – when – nobody knows

but dirt will be the last to show

romantic art, the only one able

to grow and pick apart

the heart of a flower in its dying hour

letting it rest, to slowly melt

into the ground – covered in a felt

made of sleeves of leaves, dust,

and every last blade of grass and wheat

i press them into pancakes with my feet

but for one fleeting moment, in a puddle i see

my reflection staring back at me

and also of the wires tucked between the clouds

with birds crowding on their shoulders,

they call, loudly – and i wonder –

what it means to truly be free

does it mean to feel desire?

or to be removed from desire?

or have desire removed from me?

i’m not quite sure,

so i just let it go

and let it be,

much like the dirt beneath my feet

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: desire