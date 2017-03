if anything this world has taught me

it is to give it all, let it go, and see how it will be

it will be all the more rewarding if

the best of it all, makes its way back to me,

returning home –

instead of hoarding it all with hesitation,

doubt, and fear near me, letting it rot away

in my arms, becoming bones

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: parlay

