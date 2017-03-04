hush chills

Everyone, in addition to my daily posts here on Tiny Fawns Writings, I have officially started sharing at least one or two poems a week over on Poet’s Corner. It’s a great place where a lot of amazing poets gather to share poetry. I can only hope to become as skilled and talented as they are with their writing. If you are interested, I hope you check out this site – I highly recommend it! 🙂
the leaves twist their fingers
telling the wind to hush
as it prattles on, rushing across
the necks of rivers, slithering up
the spines of bridges, biting
View original post 76 more words
Advertisements