hush chills

Everyone, in addition to my daily posts here on Tiny Fawns Writings, I have officially started sharing at least one or two poems a week over on Poet’s Corner. It’s a great place where a lot of amazing poets gather to share poetry. I can only hope to become as skilled and talented as they are with their writing. If you are interested, I hope you check out this site – I highly recommend it! 🙂

Poet's Corner

the leaves twist their fingers
telling the wind to hush
as it prattles on, rushing across
the necks of rivers, slithering up
the spines of bridges, biting

