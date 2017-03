do you ever think if

squirrels wake up, feeling like

their lives are in a rut –

they roll over in their beds,

groggy – foggy-brained

saying, – i need a bowl of nuts

in the same manner a lot of us crave

that first, second, or even fourth cup

of coffee in the morning?

these are my thoughts as i fuss

over my hot cocoa growing cold

while listening to music

with the volume turned up

