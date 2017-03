my arms and nerves feel like rubber bands

my eyes focusing, stretching in and out

rum ties strings to my hands and knuckles

using my joints to make colorful points

with leaking water color paint across the floor

of the paper propped up on my table

it chuckles, not able to hide a grin

behind the melting red and violet paints

turning to bruised colors in jars and tins

a cold wind peeks under the door, trying to get in

