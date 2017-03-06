after biking up a steep hill
my legs feel like buzzing electric fences,
i keep biking – my mind
becomes submerged in the quiet of the air,
the sunlight leaking in and bleaching out
the toxins that seemed to have tattooed themselves
there, inside of my head –
a vivid understanding begins to tread sharply across
the lead weighing me down, pulling down my
shoulder blades, pinching my nerves,
filling me with dread …. it begins to flee – it
is no match for the clarity and liberation
one feels when those buzzing electric fences within me
have bled – letting out all of the doubt and anxiety
that used to cake up and suffocate my head
____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: vivid
