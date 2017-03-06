electric fences

after biking up a steep hill
my legs feel like buzzing electric fences,
i keep biking – my mind
becomes submerged in the quiet of the air,
the sunlight leaking in and bleaching out
the toxins that seemed to have tattooed themselves
there, inside of my head –
a vivid understanding begins to tread sharply across
the lead weighing me down, pulling down my
shoulder blades, pinching my nerves,
filling me with dread …. it begins to flee – it
is no match for the clarity and liberation
one feels when those buzzing electric fences within me
have bled – letting out all of the doubt and anxiety
that used to cake up and suffocate  my head

____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: vivid

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “electric fences

    1. Yes, biking and spending time outdoors can bring such a sense of clarity and peace – an opportunity for a moment in time when our minds can just relax and melt into the nature around us.

      Thank you for reading and commenting. 🙂

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s