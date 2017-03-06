after biking up a steep hill

my legs feel like buzzing electric fences,

i keep biking – my mind

becomes submerged in the quiet of the air,

the sunlight leaking in and bleaching out

the toxins that seemed to have tattooed themselves

there, inside of my head –

a vivid understanding begins to tread sharply across

the lead weighing me down, pulling down my

shoulder blades, pinching my nerves,

filling me with dread …. it begins to flee – it

is no match for the clarity and liberation

one feels when those buzzing electric fences within me

have bled – letting out all of the doubt and anxiety

that used to cake up and suffocate my head

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: vivid

