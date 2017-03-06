you asked me to climb a rope
for you, but as i struggled upwards
you continued to pull me down, as you
measured my raw hands and bruised skin
on a scale you have found convenient to
hold people against, yet you haven’t bound
yourself to climb that same rope, to be honest –
you wouldn’t even take a staircase that leads
the same way, because behind it all you know,
yet refuse to acknowledge that the path
you expect us to follow is stretched, pinned
and booby-trapped with limitations from which
no one can ever escape – you have set it up
this way so as to never have to move
or make a choice or take a chance or
even make a change or pause for a consideration
that extends to performing gestures for others
beyond your own self gratification
false impartialities
you asked me to climb a rope