false impartialities

you asked me to climb a rope

for you, but as i struggled upwards

you continued to pull me down, as you

measured my raw hands and bruised skin

on a scale you have found convenient to

hold people against, yet you haven’t bound

yourself to climb that same rope, to be honest –

you wouldn’t even take a staircase that leads

the same way, because behind it all you know,

yet refuse to acknowledge that the path

you expect us to follow is stretched, pinned

and booby-trapped with limitations from which

no one can ever escape – you have set it up

this way so as to never have to move

or make a choice or take a chance or

even make a change or pause for a consideration

that extends to performing gestures for others

beyond your own self gratification

