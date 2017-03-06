funerary (& personal thoughts)

(I’ve provided personal thoughts on why I wrote this particular poem at the bottom of this poem. I hope it resonates as a tiny high five of encouragement for those of you who may find yourself struggling with art or needing that little bit of a push to finally put yourselves out there).

in my head there is a pyre

inspiration plays the lyre

setting my fingers and hands on fire

the Canvas in front of me inquires



Will you burn me with mired hues?

Or will you turn me into a beautiful muse?

Will you finish me off in an instant or choose

to abandon me, leaving me half blank, half bruised

with colors you mixed in a wishing well

starting a story you never intended to tell?

I stare blankly at the Canvas, and fail

to speak, these were all very important questions

yet I could only provide weak answers in a meek voice

I could make the choice to cover you in

mahoganies and yellows

Let them mix, and call, and echo

Let them whisper a thousand words that go

in one ear and out the other, like wind blows

through the tunnels of our minds, you shouldn’t

be concerned with the condition in which others will

find you, because between those fine lines of

being half undone and half finished –

People will find a divine source of inspiration

Within the flaws you believe to be blemishes

So I ask you, and ask even of myself to not fear

And to not hesitate with where ever the pen or brush

Decides to steer and guide us, because in the end

It will be the fire that lights the pyre

That takes us to the end of our journey –

So let’s try to go there with truth in our sight

Without fighting and contemplating over how others

may choose to judge us and see us – our justice

resides within taking our truth and believing in

it the way it believes in us

This particular poem is a hot mess of a stream of words trying to convey a very difficult yet important truth we all must face as artists – to try to stay true to ourselves, to honor our unique individual forms of expression without concern or fear of not fitting into watered down standards. There is no way to determine what beauty truly is – because where one may see beauty, others may see ugliness. so it is best to be brave and show everything – even parts of us that are vulnerable – even parts of us that are still a work in progress.

Think of watercolors – the way the drops of water highlighted with pigments crash and collide with one another, creating messy yet beautiful puddles and shapes – I truly believe that is what our mind looks like, when we are mixing and matching our words, trying to find a saturation of emotion and contrast of mind in order to output something that somewhat resembles a fleeting glimpse of our souls.

Each and every time, we throw something artistic out into the universe – we might feel a sense of satisfaction … but it’s never completely whole – and it’s important that we accept that no piece of work will ever give us complete satisfaction because we are not built in a way to actually create “perfect” pieces – and it’s in this that we can find comfort – we can find comfort knowing that we are like a cracked vessel (or even shattered pottery) where something can always stream in, reshape us, recondition us, and inspire us in different ways.

We will always be exposed to different currents and paths we can choose or not choose to follow or push against – and as long as we try to create art regardless of directions, that art will be exactly what someone needs, somewhere else that eventually needs to see that on their journey. I could keep going but this is becoming way too loaded with metaphors and so on … don’t even get me started on the comma-spliced and run-on sentences.

Thanks as always for reading. Please feel free to share your thoughts and stories in the comments. I’d love to hear from you. 🙂

-Brianna, AKA Tiny Fawns

