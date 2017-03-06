killer swarm squad

attack of the hive minds!

they have about a hundred thoughts in their heads

all stinging and pinching at the neurons in their brains

and when you aim for the queen,

watch their heads explode, their words spinning,

dizzy, faster and faster until everything

around them is damaged or even dead

when they should have just focused on taking

care of one thought at a time in their head

and the sad thing is this: we are in some fashion

part of a hive, it’s just hit or miss

with whatever topic is at hand

or whatever card is being dealt

and the craziest thing is, the louder we all become

the sound grows into a buzzing noise

until we are all just … simply, numb

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: swarm

