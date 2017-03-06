killer swarm squad

attack of the hive minds!
they have about a hundred thoughts in their heads
all stinging and pinching at the neurons in their brains
and when you aim for the queen,
watch their heads explode, their words spinning,
dizzy, faster and faster until everything
around them is damaged or even dead
when they should have just focused on taking
care of one thought at a time in their head
and the sad thing is this: we are in some fashion
part of a hive, it’s just hit or miss
with whatever topic is at hand
or whatever card is being dealt
and the craziest thing is, the louder we all become
the sound grows into a buzzing noise
until we are all just … simply, numb
____
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: swarm