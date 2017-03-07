what if ripples from a raindrop

were one last call out into the wild, a touch on

another raindrop’s shoulders to say

this is where i am, i’m over here

now consider, carefully,

when we say

i love the sound of rain

what we hear against the roofs and windshields are their

bodies colliding, then sliding softly to their resting places

lost in the faces of puddles, oceans, and seas

it almost sounds cruel to think of it in this way …

but maybe we are romanced by the rain

because we see something beautiful in the way

it receives and lets go of its pain

