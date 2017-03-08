occasionally, no –
most often i find my mind
twisting its fingers in anxiety,
slowly ruminating over whether
or not this shell of a human
is a chrysalis from which
something lovelier could bloom
but there hardly seems to be any
room for anything other than shadows
looming and pacing across the floors
pressing their faces against the walls
they’ve manipulated my thoughts
to be about nothing at all
so when i reach deep into that place
where i know my soul should peacefully sleep,
i keep seeing nothing within
my palms as i pull them out
and hold them up to the light –
my sight a blurred film of
salty water tides, rising from
somewhere where i couldn’t see
the sea weighted down,
drowning within itself
inside of me
___
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: ruminate