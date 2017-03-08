occasionally, no –

most often i find my mind

twisting its fingers in anxiety,

slowly ruminating over whether

or not this shell of a human

is a chrysalis from which

something lovelier could bloom

but there hardly seems to be any

room for anything other than shadows

looming and pacing across the floors

pressing their faces against the walls

they’ve manipulated my thoughts

to be about nothing at all

so when i reach deep into that place

where i know my soul should peacefully sleep,

i keep seeing nothing within

my palms as i pull them out

and hold them up to the light –

my sight a blurred film of

salty water tides, rising from

somewhere where i couldn’t see

the sea weighted down,

drowning within itself

inside of me

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: ruminate

