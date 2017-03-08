as i exhaled a breath
a snowflake touched my bottom lip
and another rested on my eye
sometimes i forget
i’m not the only one who sighs
at the end of a day
or the completion of a journey
or the finishing of a task
we all breathe a sigh of relief
or even of sadness
or of confusion in our own little ways
as if to ask, how much longer
am i even going to become stronger?
or will i always feel this weak?
as i watch the bodies of raindrops and
snowflakes flatten and disappear
in the streets
Advertisements