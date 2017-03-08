as i exhaled a breath

a snowflake touched my bottom lip

and another rested on my eye

sometimes i forget

i’m not the only one who sighs

at the end of a day

or the completion of a journey

or the finishing of a task

we all breathe a sigh of relief

or even of sadness

or of confusion in our own little ways

as if to ask, how much longer

am i even going to become stronger?

or will i always feel this weak?

as i watch the bodies of raindrops and

snowflakes flatten and disappear

in the streets

