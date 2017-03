yeah, you hold the damn gun

but i’m the one strong enough

to bite the bullets

i grip the truth between my teeth and spit

while you choose to run your mouth,

letting your lips do the walking, yet –

when i cross that finish line first, i bet

you’ll chalk it up as a fluke and have a fit

because it would just be so damn tough

to realize perhaps your entitlement and ego

will never be enough

