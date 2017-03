sometimes i really wish you’d quit

rummaging your fingers around in my heart

like it’s some junk drawer you only search

when you need a last minute match

to set something on fire, or one of those

twisty ties to keep your loaf of bread fresh

every time you take a tiny piece, carelessly

you’re leaving the condition of my heart

a mess – jumbled up and left half open

take it all or leave me be

and especially quit taking parts of me

then displaying them as your own

for everyone to see

