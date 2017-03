which side of the leaf

would you paint on your canvas? someone asked

she said, i’ll paint their back, the ones roughly lined

and untouched by the sun – their skeleton –

he said, i’ll paint their smooth complexions,

gleaming a deep waxy green in the sunlight – their skin –

i said, i’ll paint their shadows that walk

and crouch on the roads – their ghosts within –

____

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: nuance

